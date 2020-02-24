Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Gladstone Land Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.