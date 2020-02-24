Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,547,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $137.21 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

