CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.01 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDK Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

