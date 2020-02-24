CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

