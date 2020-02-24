Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Cel-Sci stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Cel-Sci has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $17.80.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

