Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

