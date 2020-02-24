Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBX stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

