Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,514 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,728,532 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

