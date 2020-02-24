Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.