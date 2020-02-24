Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $23.18 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.