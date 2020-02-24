Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $26.95 Million Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150,066 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Covanta worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE:CVA opened at $15.84 on Monday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.