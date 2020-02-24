Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670,037 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

BLMN opened at $23.46 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

