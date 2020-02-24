Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Tennant worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tennant by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tennant by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Tennant has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other Tennant news, SVP David W. Huml sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $40,004.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,213.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,050,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,911. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

