Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,116 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Neenah worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.