Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $16.64 Million in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $3,598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,153 shares of company stock worth $17,230,605 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $72.54 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

