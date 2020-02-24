Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Assurant worth $30,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after buying an additional 111,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Assurant by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Assurant by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,046,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $140.10 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

