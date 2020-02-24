Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSD opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

