Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 165,300 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $35,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 192,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

