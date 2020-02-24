Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 22,799 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

