Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 27,086 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $38.17 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

