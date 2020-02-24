Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 272,314 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272,314 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -255.92 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

