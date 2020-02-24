Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 29,608 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

LAD opened at $129.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

