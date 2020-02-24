Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 32,484 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

