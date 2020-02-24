Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 35,668 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,668 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Kforce worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kforce by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock worth $3,041,631 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

