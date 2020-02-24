Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 45,841 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of MKS Instruments worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.01 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

