Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 50,147 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,147 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.