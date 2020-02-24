Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 592,184 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592,184 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $158.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

