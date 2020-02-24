Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 72,142 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,142 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after purchasing an additional 248,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

