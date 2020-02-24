Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 8,679 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Daktronics worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.63 million, a P/E ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 0.92. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,920.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

