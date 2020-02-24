Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 957 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

