Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $379.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $328.72 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

