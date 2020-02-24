Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $316.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.17. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

