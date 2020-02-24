Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

