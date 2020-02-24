Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.