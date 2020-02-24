Cfra Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $55.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by Cfra from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

