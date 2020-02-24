Cfra Trims Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price to $21.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFM. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.99.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

