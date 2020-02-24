Challenger Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

CGF opened at A$10.07 ($7.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.88. Challenger has a 52-week low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of A$10.24 ($7.26).

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

