Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,479 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $52,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after acquiring an additional 374,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nielsen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,456,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 207,246 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 822,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN opened at $21.85 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

