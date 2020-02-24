Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,234 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Albemarle worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after buying an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

