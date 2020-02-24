Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $56,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.