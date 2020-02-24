Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $52,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $174.42 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.