Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $56,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

