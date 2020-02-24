Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $52,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,186 shares of company stock worth $22,197,488 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

