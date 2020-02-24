Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,062 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of PVH worth $55,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PVH by 126.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NYSE:PVH opened at $84.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

