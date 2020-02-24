Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $58,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 134,121 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the period.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

