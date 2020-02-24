Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of US Foods worth $51,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Man Group plc raised its position in US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in US Foods by 47.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,628,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 54.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after acquiring an additional 854,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.70 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

