Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of PacWest Bancorp worth $57,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

