Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $52,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $91.43 on Monday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.