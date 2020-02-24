Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.03 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vistra Energy worth $52,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 285,416 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

