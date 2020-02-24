Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.79 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Newell Brands worth $52,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 34.9% during the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,853,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 479,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,740,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after buying an additional 310,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

